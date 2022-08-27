Violent Kips Bay brawl outside restaurant leaves two men injured

Two men were left injured late Friday night after a man attacked the other with a large weapon outside a Kips Bay eatery.

Two ambulances and a battalion of NYPD officers were called to 462 Second Ave. after a vicious beating took place outside of an Italian restaurant at approximately 9:08 p.m. on Aug. 26.

According to an eyewitness, the assailant chased a much older man from Second Avenue before they reached Patrizia’s, an Italian restaurant on 27th Street.

“He was chasing the other guy down, he was just trying to leave,” the man said, watching the ambulances.

A delivery worker who asked to remain unnamed told amNewYork Metro that the older man attempted to gain entry to the restaurant but was halted by his attacker. During the scuffle workers dialed 911.

“He followed him, and when they got back over there [Patrizia’s] he punched and pulled him onto the floor. When he got up, he grabbed a tire iron and almost killed the guy. He hit him right on the head,” the worker said.

Eyewitnesses said the men wounded one another during the battle, leaving one of them with a deep laceration and the other with a leg injury.

The attacker was left strapped to a gurney while the victim was helped to the back of a second ambulance covered in a head bandage and severe bruises.