Knife-wielding crook swipes books and toys from Union Square Barnes & Noble

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a Union Square bookstore at knifepoint last week.

According to police, at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 an unknown man entered Barnes & Noble, located at 33 East 17th Street, and took a canvas tote bag that was for sale at the store. The suspect proceeded to try and conceal an assortment of books and games inside the tote bag, valued together at $217, and attempted to leave the store without paying.

When he was stopped by an employee, the suspect pulled out a knife and fled the store eastbound on East 17 Street towards Park Avenue South. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a thin build, standing 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black patterned jacket that says Valentino on the back, black pants, black sneakers, a black bucket hat and chains around his neck.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.