L’Wren Scott death a suicide by hanging, medical examiner confirms

Designer hung herself with a scarf in her Manhattan apartment.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday that the death of fashion designer L’Wren Scott, Mick Jagger’s longtime girlfriend, was a suicide by hanging.

Scott, 49, didn’t leave any note in her Chelsea apartment when she was found by her assistant Monday morning and there were no drugs or signs of foul play inside, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to determine what drove the fashion designer, who had been in a relationship with Jagger for 13 years, to hang herself by a scarf.

Scott, whose real name was Luann Bambrough, designed dresses that were favorites among celebrities and dignitaries for years.

Her company LS Fashion LTD reported a negative net loss of more than $5.5 million in 2012.

Jagger’s spokeswoman, who said the 70-year-old Rolling Stones singer was shocked and devastated by her death, denied a published report that the couple had broken up. They were last photographed taking a stroll together in London last month.

The Rolling Stones canceled seven shows in Australia and New Zealand after Scott was found dead in her apartment at 200 Eleventh Avenue and Jagger flew back to New York.

His bandmates stated Wednesday they have been supporting Jagger as he deals with the tragedy.

“No one saw this coming . . . Mick’s always been my soul brother and we love him . . . we’re thick as thieves and we’re all feeling for the man . . . we really hate to disappoint our fans but we’ll see everyone really soon,” guitarist Keith Richards said.

Ronnie Wood thanked the fans for their support and patience as they take time off to cope with the loss. “Without a doubt we intend to be back out on that stage as soon as we can,” he said.

Scott launched her high-end fashion label in 2006. First lady Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz were among the big names to wear her designs.