Khloe Kardashian flies to Vegas to be at Lamar Odom’s bedside: Report

Lamar Odom was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel on Tuesday, authorities say.

Former NBA star and Queens native Lamar Odom has suffered multiple strokes and is on dialysis for kidney failure after he was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel, TMZ says.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found Odom, 35, unresponsive at the Love Ranch in Crystal at about 3:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday. TMZ reported that he’s in a coma and that his heart is failing.

Odom was first taken to Desert View Hospital and then transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was too tall to be airlifted to Sunrise Hospital, so he was rushed by ambulance instead.

Love Ranch owner Dennis Hof told Reuters in an email that Odom “was polite and reserved and he told multiple employees that he was there to get some privacy and spend some time relaxing.”

Sources told TMZ that the former NBA player had been partying at the Love Ranch for days and was taking herbal Viagra.

Odom’s publicist has warned against believing “false information” that’s being circulated.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, reportedly flew to Las Vegas with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian to be by his side. His longtime friend, Lakers star Kobe Bryant, also rushed to the hospital to be with Odom, L.A. Daily News writer Mark Medina said on Twitter.

Kendall Jenner cryptically tweeted “please don’t go,” sparking speculation that the tweet was about her sister’s ex.

The Lakers, Odom’s former team, will not practice Wednesday.