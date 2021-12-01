‘Law & Order: SVU’ spotted filming in Washington Square Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Washington Square Park with its history and varieties of visual locations is frequently used as a set for TV and film shoots. On Tuesday morning, a holiday market TV film set was created near the Washington Square Park arch for an episode of Law & Order SVU, the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series in the history of television. The 23rd season premiered in September of this year, during which the show aired its milestone 500th episode.

The Park’s iconic tree at the arch had been installed the day before. With a slew of extras (called background) on set that looked just like Villagers walking their dogs or otherwise passing through the park, actors Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay appeared when it was time for cameras rolling.