‘Law & Order: SVU’ spotted filming in Washington Square Park

By Tequila Minsky
Ice-T with cameras rolling.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

Washington Square Park with its history and varieties of visual locations is frequently used as a set for TV and film shoots. On Tuesday morning, a holiday market TV film set was created near the Washington Square Park arch for an episode of Law & Order SVU, the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action series in the history of television. The 23rd season premiered in September of this year, during which the show aired its milestone 500th episode.

The Park’s iconic tree at the arch had been installed the day before. With a slew of extras (called background) on set that looked just like Villagers walking their dogs or otherwise passing through the park, actors Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay appeared when it was time for cameras rolling.

Villagers walking through Washington Square Park stop to take in the preparations for the Law & Order shoot about to begin.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
It’s all the set in the park for an upcoming episode of Law & Order SVU.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Lead actor Ice-T smoozes on set before shooting begins under the arch in Washington Square Park.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Cameras rolling with Mariska Hargitay, lead actor in long-running Law & Order SVU.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Installing the iconic Christmas tree near the arch, must be completed for the TV shoot, the next day.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
On Tuesday morning, Washington Square Park, the temporary set for Law & Order SVU.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
These signs alert everyone that filmming is about to begin and everything is a film set.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Ice-T, one of the leads in Law & Order SVU waiting for the film shooting.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Cameras rolling with Mariska Hargitay, lead actor in long-running Law & Order SVU.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

