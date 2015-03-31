Leta Webb, 70, shot to death in Jamaica home

There have not yet been any arrests.

A 70-year-old woman was shot to death inside her Queens home when she answered a knock at the door early Tuesday, police said.

The woman, Leta Webb, was shot in the head and left arm at about 1:40 a.m. after she opened the door to her South Jamaica home. The unknown suspect then fled.

She was found inside the vestibule with the front door open, police said.

Webb was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. There were no arrests as of Tuesday evening.