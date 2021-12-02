Live stage performance of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ coming to Times Square

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” A long-time Christmas favorite is hitting the big stage in New York City.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” is coming to The Palladium Times Square, located at 1515 Broadway, for a limited run on Dec. 21-24. Before coming to NYC, the show will have a run in Westchester from Dec. 3-19 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, located at 480 N Bedford Rd, Chappaqua.

“Having been born and raised in New York City, and now a Westchester resident for the past 15 years, it is especially exciting to bring this iconic holiday classic to both New York City and Westchester,” said Producer Todd Gershwin.

The show, written by Charles Schulz, brings the popular Christmas classic to life with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. Directed by Robert Coulson, the cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage features D’Marreon Alexander as Linus, Giuliana Augello as Violet, Connor Barr as Charlie Brown, Sophia Delucchi as Sally Brown, Chloe Gabila (Ensemble), Andrew Hainz as Pigpen, Will Jewett as Snoopy, Brent C. Mauldin as Schroeder, Lucy Rhoades as Frieda, Sam Sanderson (Ensemble), Elliot Wallace as Shermy, Emma T. Wilcox as Patty, and Leah Windahl as Lucy.

Tickets start at $25 and are available on Ticketmaster.com.