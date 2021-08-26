Long Island dentist cuffed for exchanging prescription drugs for sex in his home and office

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Long Island dentist was arrested for allegedly giving out prescription drugs in exchange for sex, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Dr. Barry Arnold, 70, was taken into custody on Aug. 25 and charged with writing illegal prescriptions to women for oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, and alprazolam (“Xanax”), a Schedule IV controlled substance, in exchange for sex acts. He is set to be arraigned on Aug. 26 before United States Magistrate Judge James M. Wicks.

“As alleged, Dr. Arnold abused his position as a dentist and preyed upon vulnerable, drug-addicted women, trading prescriptions for sex acts,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis. “We are committed to vigorous prosecution of medical professionals who abdicate their Hippocratic Oath and contribute to the rise of drug abuse and addiction in our communities.”

According to court documents, between October 2016 and August 2020 Dr. Arnold allegedly prescribed oxycodone, Percocet and Xanax to 28 different women, who prosecutors note were drug-addicted and not patients of Dr. Arnold, in exchange for sex acts. The sex acts would allegedly occur after business hours at Dr. Arnold’s former office in Lynbrook and his current office in Valley Stream.

Dr. Arnold also allegedly prescribed the drugs in exchange for sex acts in his Williston Park home.

“With a clear disregard for medical integrity, Dr. Arnold allegedly exchanged prescriptions for sex in his office and home. This investigation focused on a dentist abusing his position by proliferating drug abuse and endangering the lives and safety of several women,” stated DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan. “I commend the men and women at the DEA Long Island District Office Tactical Diversion Group, HSI, Suffolk County Police Department Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York for their expedient and diligent work on this investigation.”

If convicted, Dr. Arnold faces up to 20 years in prison.