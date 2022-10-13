Long Island man arrested after abducting woman and leading police chase to Brooklyn

A Long Island man was arrested on Wednesday night for abducting a woman off the street and fleeing to Brooklyn.

According to Suffolk County Police, at 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 12 Bayshore resident Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced the victim — who police say was known to him — into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she was walking on Grant Avenue near Studley Street in Brentwood. Witnesses called 911 to report the incident and Garces allegedly took off eastbound on the Southern State Parkway.

Suffolk County Patrol units managed to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but Garces allegedly evaded police and started to head westbound while police aviation units assisted in following the car.

Garces then allegedly continued to drive through Nassau County into Queens, where he allegedly got onto the Belt Parkway to Brooklyn. When he exited the highway in Bay Ridge, Garces allegedly crashed his vehicle into NYPD patrol unit vehicles before he was ultimately taken into custody by officers from the 68th Precinct at 11 p.m.

Five officers were injured as a result of the collision. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene and was released.

Garces was taken into custody by the NYPD. After his arraignment, Garces will be transferred back to Suffolk County, where he will be charged with kidnapping and criminal contempt.