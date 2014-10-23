‘Love Your Block’ grant applications due November 7

Let’s get proud.

The NYC Service and Citizens Committee for New York City has announced the start of its annual grant program that helps volunteer-led neighborhood and school groups beautify and revitalize their neighborhoods.

“Love Your Block” provides volunteers with $1,000 grants and coordinated assistance from the NYC departments of sanitation, transportation, and parks to address graffiti removal, repair damaged or missing street signage and streetlights, ticket illegal dumping sites, replace damaged or missing litter baskets and deliver free mulch.

Grant applications are available at: citizensnyc.org/grants

/love-your-bloc.

For more information, contact ibrown@citizensnyc.org or call 212-822-9567. The application deadline is Nov. 7.