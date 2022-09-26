A Lower East Side slashing on Monday afternoon injured a man whom, police said, attempted to play peacemaker between two warring parties and was attacked for his trouble.

Cops are now searching for the female assailant responsible for the attack, which occurred at about 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 26 in front of 172 Rivington St.

According to law enforcement sources, the female suspect was involved in an argument with another man when the 40-year-old male victim attempted to intervene and stop the fight.

The female responded by slashing him across his right wrist, then fled in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Officers from the 7th Precinct have cordoned off the area and are searching for the female suspect.

EMS, meanwhile, transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim’s blood could be seen splattered on the entrance to the building.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.