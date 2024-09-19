Men accused of shooting Lower Manhattan sneaker re-seller dead arraigned on first-degree murder indictment

The men allegedly responsible for fatally gunning down a prominent sneaker reseller in Lower Manhattan in June were remanded in custody Thursday as a court onlooker yelled, “Hope you rot in jail!”

Those were the last words Jayquan Straker, 35, and Marc Haygood, 28, heard as court officers took them away in cuffs. According to court documents, the pair are accused of meticulously planning the robbery of 31-year-old Javier Osorio-Mejia before ultimately taking his life.

Statements made on the record charged that both men waited outside of a Queens nightclub for the Instagram famous sneaker reseller during the early hours of June 25 before following his car into Manhattan’s SoHo area.

At around 5:10 a.m. that morning, Osorio-Mejia parked outside 40 Greene St. and left to use the restroom. Prosecutors say both Straker and Haygood allegedly pulled up their vehicle and rushed their victim.

Law enforcement sources said Straker allegedly shot Osorio-Mejia without even announcing a robbery. Two bullets struck the victim in the head, while a third hit his leg.

Prosecutors alleged that the pair then picked over his body as he lay dying, making off with jewelry such as a Rolex watch.

“As alleged, Marc Haygood and Jayquan Straker planned a violent murder as they followed Mr. Osorio-Mejia into Manhattan, stealing jewelry off his body after fatally shooting him. Mr. Osorio-Mejia was a well-known sneaker seller, entrepreneur, and father whose life was cut short in this senseless tragedy,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “I send my deepest condolences to Mr. Osorio-Mejia’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.”

Osorio-Mejia’s loved ones attended the hearing and made themselves known. Haygood’s defense argued that since he did not pull the trigger, he should be released on bail.

However, Judge Michele Rodney refused that argument and ordered him remanded.

“Hope you rot in jail!” a woman cried out from the audience.

Both Straker and Haygood were indicted on charges including first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.