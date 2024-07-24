Police said a man who was attacked in front of a deli in the Bronx last month has now succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a man who was assaulted near a Bronx bodega last month succumbed to his injuries last week, prompting the NYPD to open a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement sources said police from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 526B Willis Ave., Mott Haven, on Sunday, June 23, at around 10:54 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a laceration to his face in front of a deli at the address. EMS broght the man to NYC Health and Hospital/Lincoln in stable condition.

But things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday, July 17, when the victim died at the hospital due to his injuries. Following an investigation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the incident has now been ruled a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police could not confirm a motive at this time, but said the victim and his attacker did not know each other.

The identity of the victim is being held pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year to date, the 40th Precinct saw five murders, which was the same amount during this time period last year, according to the latest police data.