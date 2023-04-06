Man beaten and robbed inside Times Square train station early Wednesday morning: NYPD

A man was thrown to the ground and beaten inside the Times Square train station early Wednesday morning and robbed of his wallet.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspect from behind at around 3:45 a.m. and pushed and kicked down a flight of the stairs. The suspect then followed the man and kicked and punched him multiple times in the face and body before taking the victim’s wallet.

The suspect fled the station on foot and headed southbound on 7th Avenue and West 41st Street.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by EMS.

Police have released a photo of the suspect. He is described as being between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and being of medium to dark complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).