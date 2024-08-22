Subway scoundrel beats 70-year-old man waiting for NoHo train elevator

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly attacked a man in NoHo on Aug. 10, 2024.

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly beat a 70-year-old man who was attempting to get on an elevator in a NoHo subway station earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at around 7:45 p.m., the victim was inside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in Manhattan, trying to board an elevator from the southbound B, D, F and M platform when the perp came over and blocked his path.

While blocking the victim from entering the lift, the brutish perp then began punching him multiple times in the face. The brutal beating caused the man to fall and hit his head on the subway platform, police said.

The victim sustained a laceration to his head and bruising and swelling to his face as a result of the attack. Meanwhile, the perp — unknown to the victim — fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

Police from the 5th Precinct and Transit District 4 arrived on scene after getting a 911 call about the incident. EMS also responded and brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Police were not able just yet to confirm anything about a motive or if anything was said leading up to the attack. So far, no arrests have been made, but the NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance video and photos of the suspect, who remains at large.

The suspect is described as having a heavy build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and was pushing a hand truck.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.