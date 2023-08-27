Man critically wounded in one of two Saturday shootings in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating two separate shootings that took place Saturday afternoon.

Shots first rang out at 1140 East 92nd Street in Canarsie, where a man was shot once in the right leg just after 6:45 p.m. Paramedics transported the man — said by a Police Department spokesperson to be highly uncooperative — to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Across the borough, near the corner of Evergreen Avenue and Menahan Street in Bushwick​, a man was shot once in the head shortly after 11 p.m., cops said. Authorities say the victim, 43, was also rushed by paramedics to Brookdale, but in critical condition. The victim’s condition remained critical as of Sunday morning.

Cops say they are looking for suspect in the late night shooting who fled on foot.

There are no arrests yet in either shooting and both incidents remain under investigation.