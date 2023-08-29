Police identify family found dead in Upper West Side apartment

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police released the identities of the family of four found dead inside their Upper West Side apartment on Monday—as more information emerges.

While some sources and locals have indicated that 41-year-old Edison Lopez stabbed his 40-year-old partner Alexandra Witek to death along with their 3-year-old son Lucien Lopez and 1-year-old baby boy Calvin Lopez, police say they have yet to officially rule the investigation a murder-suicide.

Police and neighbors said the grisly discovery was made on the fourth floor of 328 West 86 St. at approximately 2:56 p.m. after the children’s grandfather, a superintendent of a nearby building, was unable to gain access to the premises. Firefighters then broke into the home where they discovered Witek deceased in the hallway and the three others dead in what is being described as an extremely bloody scene.

Police sources said that the youngest Lopez was stabbed multiple times all over his body while the older son had stab wounds to the torso. Cops also discovered both parents with their throats slit. The door to the horror scene was locked from the inside and police say there was no sign of forced entry.

According to locals, Edison Lopez, who hailed from Venezuela, served as the building’s superintendent for many years and took over the position from his father. However, he had just received a new job upstate and was getting ready to move out.

“He was going to Westchester somewhere, he was going to be a super of a bigger building. He has been here his whole life, we were going to miss him,” resident of the building Jeff Kimmel said. “I think because his family was growing he wanted a bigger space.”

Kimmel said he had known Lopez for the better part of two decades. He described him as kind and friendly and, if true, couldn’t imagine why he would kill his family.

“I always thought he was a really good guy. I’m telling you I have known him since he was like 20 years old. He was always smiling, always saying hello. We shoot the breeze here and there,” Kimmel said. “I last saw him probably on Thursday or Friday.”

Flora, a nearby resident who didn’t want to provide her last name, said she was shocked to hear of the incident.

“I feel for everybody, I feel for the family. I have lived here for forty years and have never seen anything like this,” Flora said, with tears in her eyes.

The medical examiner removed the bodies from the scene Monday evening.