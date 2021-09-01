Man cuffed after Bronx shooting kills one and critically injures another

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was arrested in connection to a Soundview shooting that left one man dead and his brother injured.

According to police, at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 31 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of the Monroe Houses, located at 805 Taylor Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 24-year-old Price Tunstall, who had been shot in the head, and another 22-year-old man, who reports say is Tunstall’s brother, who was also shot in the head.

Paramedics rushed both men to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where Tunstall was pronounced dead. The 22-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

At 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, police arrested 26-year-old Kai Johnson, of Lafayette Avenue, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and four counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting was, though a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that both victims have gang affiliations.