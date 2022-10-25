Man cuffed in shooting that claimed life of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a teenage girl last month in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 28 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a girl shot in front of 1225 Eastern Parkway. upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Shayma Roman, who was shot in the face.

Roman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that prior to her death, Roman was with a group of people when two men approached and open fired into the crowd. It is not believed that Roman was an intended target, police said.

Following an ongoing investigation, 23-year-old Malik Bob was arrested on Oct. 24. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The second shooter remains at large.