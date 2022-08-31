Man in custody after victim with head trauma is found dead in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man is in custody after a man was found with severe head trauma at a Brooklyn home early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 5:28 a.m. on Aug. 31 police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside 4805 5th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma at the location.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that a 34-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene with charges pending.