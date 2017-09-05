Man dies after being shot in head in Bed-Stuy, NYPD says

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on Herkimer Place in Brooklyn around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Uli Seit

A 49-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Bed-Stuy on Sunday, the NYPD said.

David Dottin, was shot outside 50 Herkimer Place, near Nostrand Avenue, where a crowd had gathered, at about 9 p.m., cops said.

The victim was unresponsive by the time officers arrived at the scene, according to police. He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place about seven blocks north of the annual J’Ouvert parade route and police cleared the scene hours before revelers began gathering for the Monday morning event. Though the motive of the shooting was unknown, a connection to J’Ouvert was unlikely, police said.

An increased NYPD presence is in the area due to the parade, which has had outbreaks of violence in recent years. Last year’s event left four people shot, two fatally, and two people were killed at the 2015 celebration. To help combat violence, bag checks and security checkpoints were added to the area. The event’s regular 2 a.m. start time was also pushed back to 6 a.m.