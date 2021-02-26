Man dies after falling from Midtown building in construction accident, police say | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who they say fell during a construction accident in Midtown.

According to police, at 8:27 a.m. on Feb. 26 the NYPD responded to a call regarding a man who fell from 222 E. 41st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma throughout his body.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim was doing construction on the 16th floor of the building when he fell and landed on the pavement.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, the NYPD does not suspect criminality, however the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.