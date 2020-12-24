Man dies of injuries after crashing his e-bike into a bus in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A bicyclist died of his injuries after he crashed into a bus in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

According to police, at 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 23 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a crash involving an MTA bus and an e-bike in the vicinity of Graham Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 33-year-old Adrian Coyotl De Los Santos lying in the roadway with trauma to his leg and torso.

An investigation found that Coyotl De Los Santos was riding a pedal-assist e-bike northbound on Graham Avenue, just north of Metropolitan Avenue, alongside an MTA bus traveling in the same direction. At some point, Coyotl De Los Santos collided with the bus and came to rest in the roadway. It is not clear why Coyotl De Los Santos collided with the bus in the first place.

Coyotl De Los Santos was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. The bus driver was not injured as a result and remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.