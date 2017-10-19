A man died after he was dragged for several blocks by a driver he had met to buy an Armani jacket from in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

The seller, believed to be a man about 40 years old, was driving a red or maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, cops said. He met the victim, identified as 49-year-old Dennis Gandarilla, at the intersection of East 156th and Kelly streets in Woodstock at about noon, cops said.

But at some point, the driver sped off with Gandarilla hanging onto the passenger side of the car, according to police. He dragged him for four blocks before Gandarilla was thrown to the ground, police said.

The driver then fled the location, police said, driving north on Prospect Avenue.

Gandarilla was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he died of his injuries, cops said.