Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Man fatally stabbed inside stairwell of an Upper West Side apartment building

By Posted on
Police crime scene tape.
Police tape (file photo).
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was fatally stabbed inside an Upper West Side apartment building Wednesday night, according to police.

The police responded to a 911 call at about 7:15 p.m. of an assault in progress and discovered a man with a stab wound to the stomach lying in a stairwell of a building located on West 97th Street by Riverside Drive.

When cops arrived, they discovered Michael Perkins, 60, a resident of the building, fleeing the scene, reportedly with a knife in his hand. He was taken into custody and has been charged with murder, assault and weapons possession.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC