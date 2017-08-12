Man found dead floating in Red Hook Channel, NYPD says

The cause of death is not yet known.

A man was found dead floating off the coast of Red Hook, Brooklyn, on Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Cops said they responded to a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man unresponsive in the waters of the Red Hook Channel. NYPD Harbor Unit responders removed his body to Pier 12, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

His cause of death is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing.

In June, a badly decomposed torso of a woman had been found off the Red Hook coast. After initially being identified by a tattoo found on her torso, police later said the victim was Jenny Londono, a 31-year-old New Jersey resident. Her boyfriend, Raphael Lolos, 40, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, was arrested and charged in her death on July 8.