Man found shot in back seat of car in the Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, at 5:42 a.m. on Dec. 22 police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in front of 390 East 162nd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man in the rear passenger seat of a Nissan SUV, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.