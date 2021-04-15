Bonkers bikers in the Bronx fire shots while in motion | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals connected to a reckless endangerment incident as a pair of crazed individuals discharged four rounds from a firearm while riding a dirt bike in the Bronx.

Authorities report that on April 13, the pair, riding tandem on a blue and white dirt bike carried out the shooting at approximately 5:43 p.m. while travelling eastbound on East 169 St.

Police from the 42nd precinct responded but so far have no information on why the shots were fired. No injuries were reported,

The attached NYPD photograph will hopefully help police hone in on the heedless pair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.