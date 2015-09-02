Man found hanging from traffic sign on Cross Island Parkway, police say

A 57-year-old man was found hanging from a traffic sign on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens on Wednesday morning, …

The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was found just after 6:45 a.m. hanging from the traffic advisory board on exit 31 in the Bayside area of Queens.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death were not immediately clear.

Several drivers who witnessed the incident on Tuesday took to Twitter to write about the experience.

“Just saw someone that hung himself off the exit sign on the cross island right passed northern blvd…” Angelo Russelo wrote. “[Expletive] craZy.”