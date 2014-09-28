Man hit and killed by two livery cabs in the Bronx

The man was walking across Pelham Parkway near White Plains Road.

A 26-year-old man in the Bronx lying injured in the street after being struck by a livery cab was killed when a second cab ran over him, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was walking across Pelham Parkway near White Plains Road just before 1 a.m. when he was hit by the first cab driving west on Pelham Parkway, police said.

As he lay in the street a second cab, also driving west, ran over his body, killing him, police said.

The second cabdriver fled the scene, but there were no arrests as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.