Man in custody after stabbing spree leaves one man dead and another injured in Morningside Heights

A suspect was apprehended for stabbing a man to death and wounding another in Morningside Heights on Thursday night.

According to police, at 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 2 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 30-year-old Davide Giri with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Giri was rushed to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police found another victim, a 27-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the torso in the vicinity of West 110 Street and Cathedral Parkway. He was taken to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police canvassed the area and a 25-year-old man fitting the description of the suspect was taken into custody inside of Central Park, within the area of West 104th Street and Central Park West. The man was seen menacing a 29-year-old man with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was not injured.

A knife was recovered from the man that was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.