Man in Trump Tower arrested after smashing wine glass, NYPD says

A 49-year-old New Jersey man with a fake residency card threw a fit inside Trump Tower on Tuesday evening and was arrested, police said.

It was the second arrest in the famed tower in as many days.

Nadev Raviv, who lives in Teaneck, New Jersey, was arrested when he grabbed a wine glass out of a garbage can and threw it in the air. When the glass broke on the floor just before 6:30 p.m., police said, he was cuffed.

Police then found a fraudulent permanent residency card with the country of origin spelled wrong. It wasn’t immediately clear what the country of origin listed was.

Raviv was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, forgery, and disorderly conduct. Attorney information for Raviv was not immediately available.

The arrest came only a day after a 19-year-old Baruch College student allegedly tried to bring a cache of weapons and an M80 firecracker into the building.