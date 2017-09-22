Man rapes woman in Central Park after offering to walk her home, NYPD says

The man is a friend of one of the woman’s friends, police said.

A man raped a woman in Central Park after he offered to walk her home, police said Thursday.

The woman was with a friend near Lenox Avenue and Central Park North, when the man, a friend of the woman’s friend, approached them at about 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, cops said.

The man offered to walk the woman home, and the two left the third friend. As they were walking through the park, he pulled out a knife, raped her and ran off with her purse, according to police.

The woman was found shirtless and missing a tooth, cops said.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old. Surveillance images of him walking with the woman were released Thursday, but his face is not visible in the footage.

The victim was not able to identify the suspect, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the victim’s friend was being questioned.