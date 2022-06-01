Man rapes woman at knifepoint and steals her debit card in Bronx park: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that at 8:30 a.m. on May 31, an unknown man was waiting for a 38-year-old woman to leave her home, located in the vicinity of Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue. Once the victim was out of her home, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded that the victim follow him.

The suspect led the victim into St. Mary’s Park, across from 604 St. Mary’s Street, and proceeded to rape the victim. The suspect then took her debit card before fleeing the scene on foot westbound on East 141st Street, and later made an unauthorized $3 charge on the debit card at a nearby deli. The victim received treatment at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.