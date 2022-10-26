Firefighters made a daring Upper East Side rescue Wednesday after a construction worker plummeted down a 25-foot-hole, according to the FDNY.

Second Avenue was jam-packed with firefighters and EMS after a construction worker plunged into 25-foot-hole at 250 East 83rd St.

The incident brought vehicle and pedestrian traffic to a standstill as wide-eyed spectators stopped to watch the heroics.

First responders tied a hoist to a firetruck’s ladder from which — with a series of makeshift pullies — slowly lowered into the pit where the victim was strapped to the contraption.

After rescuers secured the fallen worker with the hoist, firefighters slowly and carefully raised the man out of the hole and into the awaiting arms of EMS and FDNY members.

The victim appeared to be unconscious at first, but alive. EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment; his condition was not immediately known.

“This is crazy,” one onlooker said as the worker, covered head to toe in dust and ripped jeans, was rushed into the back of an awaiting ambulance.

According to the Department of Buildings’ online database, workers are erecting a 32-story mixed-use building featuring 128 apartments.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki