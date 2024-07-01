Man shot multiple times following Pride celebration near Washington Square Park

With the revving of motorcycle engines and bursts of rainbow confetti the annual New York City’s Pride March danced their way down to the East Village Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times early on Monday morning near Washington Square Park following Sunday’s Pride March celebrations in NYC, police said.

Law enforcement sources said officers from the 6th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue on July 1 at around 2:04 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the young man bloodied from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and right hand.

EMS quickly rushed the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he is in stable condition.

At this time, there are no arrests and a motive is not clear. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to a WABC-TV article, multiple fights broke out near the park during the celebrations.

One witness said in the article that the Pride festivities are “not supposed to be like this” and hopes violence does not happen again.

“This is really crazy, Pride is not supposed to be like this,” the witness said. “We’re supposed to come out and enjoy and you know just love one another and come together. And we hope moving forward there will be no more violence and craziness going on.”

Anyone with information regarding Sunday’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential