A 53-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a Chelsea subway platform Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, who was not identified, got into an argument with several people on the southbound platform of the 18th Street station at about 5:30 a.m., police said. He was stabbed multiple times in his torso and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he is in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and police have not yet identified a suspect.