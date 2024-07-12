Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly surrounded a man and stabbed him on a Manhattan A train platform on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on July 9 at around 11:36 p.m. The group approached the 31-year-old victim on the southbound A train platform at the West 42 Street station before an argument ensued.

The verbal exchange escalated when the perps stabbed the victim in the abdomen and back. The suspects then fled the scene before police from Midtown South and Transit District 1 arrived. EMS responded and brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

It is unclear right now which of the four suspects plunged the knife, but all are wanted for the crime. Police could not confirm what the group was arguing about but said the perps and victim did not know each other.

Police on Thursday released photos and video of the suspects at large. All are males.

The first suspect is approximately 30 years old and has a dark complexion, medium build and short black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, a blue baseball hat, and black or white shoes.

The second suspect is approximately 18-22 years old and has a dark complexion, medium build and short black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white or blue shoes.

The third suspect is approximately 18-22 years old and has a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue underwear, black sandals and a red book bag.

The fourth suspect is approximately 25 years old and has a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing white-colored clothing and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). The public can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.