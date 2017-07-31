Man steals chicken, biscuits from Bronx fast food restaurant, NYPD says

The thief shoved aside an employee who tried to stop him from leaving, police said.

A man jumped the counter at a fast-food restaurant to steal chicken and biscuits last week in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The unidentified man was caught on video stuffing pieces of chicken into a bag and grabbing a full tray of biscuits inside the Texas Chicken and Burgers on Brook Avenue at about 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

The two employees behind the counter appeared to be in shock and did not try to stop the man as he stole the food, the video shows.

The thief shoved aside an employee who tried to prevent him from leaving, police said.

The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction.