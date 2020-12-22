Woman takes fatal leap off the Vessel in Hudson Yards, police report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An unidentified 24-year-old female lost her life after apparently taking a deadly plunge off the Vessel in Hudson Yards on Tuesday morning.

The incident, believed to be a suicide, happened at about 11:44 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the 16-story, honeycomb-like spiral staircase at the heart of the new business, retail and residential complex at 20 Hudson Yards.

NYPD officers and EMS units responded to the scene and pronounced the female dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Officers from the 10th Precinct and Hudson Yards security quickly set up a perimeter preventing foot traffic from entering the strip leading to the mall opposite the Vessel.

Personnel at the scene put up a white tent, clutching it as the heavy winds swayed it harshly, to help conceal the jumper’s body from onlookers. At 1:25 p.m., the body was removed and taken to a local hospital.

Tourists and holiday shoppers who were visiting the 2020 building of the year, expecting to see the 2,500-step spiral staircase with 80 landings, were immediately turned away at the corner before being able to even glance at the Vessel.

NYPD is investigating the scene, and the alleged jumpers motives are unknown.

amNewYork Metro reached out to Hudson Yards and is awaiting a statement. This investigation is ongoing and we will update later.