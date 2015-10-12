Man who worked in midtown office building may have jumped to death: Cops

A 37-year-old man apparently jumped several stories to his death from a midtown building on Monday afternoon, authorities said.The man, …

A 37-year-old man apparently jumped several stories to his death from a midtown building on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was found in the back of a building on 34th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

Investigators believe the man may have jumped from the fourth floor, the same floor where he worked.

Officers guarded the entrance to the 10-story building Monday afternoon as investigators walked in and out of the building’s service entrance.

Several people who walked out of the building appeared upset. A man who only identified himself as a co-worker said the victim would look out for his health. Tearing up, he described him as a “very good guy.”