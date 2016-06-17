Man, woman hit by subway trains in West Village in separate incidents, NYPD says

The incidents happened a block away from each other and less than an hour apart, police said.

A woman and a man were struck by subway trains in two separate incidents just a block from each other Thursday night, police said.

According to an NYPD representative, a 36-year-old woman is in grave condition after she was struck by a southbound 3 train at the 14th Street-Seventh Avenue station around 10:23 p.m.

Police said it’s unknown how long the woman was on the tracks after she fell, but that a witness saw her on the track bed moments before the train pulled into the station.

The woman’s legs were severed when the train struck, according to police, and she was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center.

Less than an hour earlier, police said a 23-year-old man was struck by a northbound E train at the 14 Street-Eighth Avenue station after he fell onto the tracks around 9:34 p.m.

The NYPD said the man was trying to get back onto the platform when the train struck, pinning his leg against the platform. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.