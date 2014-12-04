LATEST PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
28° Good Afternoon
News

Manhattan co-op and condo sales prices rise in October: Report

"New York by Gehry at 8 Spruce St." in New York. Gehry created the largest apartment building in the Western Hemisphere with this his first major residential project in New York City. (Getty Images/DON EMMERT) Photo Credit: Getty Images / Getty Images/DON EMMERT

By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4
Print

Sales of Manhattan luxury apartments may have been stagnant in October, but sales prices for those units soared, a real estate report released Wednesday found.

CityRealty's monthly survey found the number of condo and co-op sales jumped by 1.5% between September and October, while average sales prices jumped 8.9%, from $1.7 million to $1.8 million. About 417 condos were sold for an average of $2.7 million during that period while 585 co-ops sold for an average of $1.2 million, according to the report.

One of the biggest sales was at one 57, the tallest residential building in the city, where a four-bedroom unit sold for $56,079,298. American Idol creator Simon Fuller also sold his five-bedroom apartment at the Plaza hotel for $33.2 million during that time.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants