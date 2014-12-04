News Manhattan co-op and condo sales prices rise in October: Report "New York by Gehry at 8 Spruce St." in New York. Gehry created the largest apartment building in the Western Hemisphere with this his first major residential project in New York City. (Getty Images/DON EMMERT) Photo Credit: Getty Images / Getty Images/DON EMMERT By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4 December 4, 2014 5:45 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Sales of Manhattan luxury apartments may have been stagnant in October, but sales prices for those units soared, a real estate report released Wednesday found. CityRealty's monthly survey found the number of condo and co-op sales jumped by 1.5% between September and October, while average sales prices jumped 8.9%, from $1.7 million to $1.8 million. About 417 condos were sold for an average of $2.7 million during that period while 585 co-ops sold for an average of $1.2 million, according to the report. One of the biggest sales was at one 57, the tallest residential building in the city, where a four-bedroom unit sold for $56,079,298. American Idol creator Simon Fuller also sold his five-bedroom apartment at the Plaza hotel for $33.2 million during that time. By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.