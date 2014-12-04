Manhattan co-op and condo sales prices rise in October: Report

Sales of Manhattan luxury apartments may have been stagnant in October, but sales prices for those units soared, a real estate report released Wednesday found.

CityRealty's monthly survey found the number of condo and co-op sales jumped by 1.5% between September and October, while average sales prices jumped 8.9%, from $1.7 million to $1.8 million. About 417 condos were sold for an average of $2.7 million during that period while 585 co-ops sold for an average of $1.2 million, according to the report.

One of the biggest sales was at one 57, the tallest residential building in the city, where a four-bedroom unit sold for $56,079,298. American Idol creator Simon Fuller also sold his five-bedroom apartment at the Plaza hotel for $33.2 million during that time.