Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting

Midtown cops cuffed Thursday the suspect accused of striking two men riding in a taxi with brazen gunfire over the summer, police say.

Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22 for allegedly opening fire and injuring two in a wild summer shooting.

According to NYPD sources, 22-year-old Samy Shelbaya and 24-year-old Nicalus Franklyn were chatting in the back of a cab on July 2 when their night out turned to terror. The pals were returning home from a concert when the cab stopped at a red light on West 37th Street and they heard the sound of gunfire.

According to ABC 7, the friends initially believed the sound to be fireworks yet soon discovered they had each been shot in the arm. The pair were rushed to a local hospital where Shelbaya received stitches but Franklyn required surgery for a shattered bone.

Police believe the gunman intended to target a group in the area but missed and hit the unsuspecting passengers instead. Cops tracked Parks down and placed him in cuffs on Thursday.

Detectives led him out of Midtown South Precinct in shackles where he was slapped with two attempted murder charges.