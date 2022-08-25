Police are searching for an alleged subway creep who sexually assaulted a woman inside a subway station in Manhattan on Aug. 7.

The despicable incident occurred within the confines of 5th Precinct/Transit District 4 inside the Broadway and East Houston Street subway train station on the Lower East Side.

According to police, the pervert — a man in his 30s — approached a 36-year-old woman on the mezzanine level at 1 a.m. while she was waiting for a B train.

Law enforcement sources said the sicko rushed the commuter, lifted her dress, and molested her over her underwear before making a run for it. The victim did not sustain injuries during the attack.

Police describe the pervert as being about 5’2″ in height with black hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, black hat, black face mask and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.