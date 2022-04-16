Manslaughter charges for Brooklyn father who allegedly exposed infant daughter to fatal doses of fentanyl-laced heroin

Police charged a Brooklyn man Friday for allegedly causing the death of his 10-month-old daughter, who had been exposed to fatal doses of fentanyl-laced heroin last year.

Daniel Auster, 44, of Scholes Street was booked on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the Nov. 1, 2021 death of Ruby Aster, a 10-month-girl who lived in Park Slope.

Aster suffered the fatal exposure at about 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021 inside her home on the 400 block of Bergen Street.

Officers from the 78th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an infant in distress, found Aster unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed her to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted ultimately concluded that Aster had died of acute intoxication caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin. The case was later ruled a homicide after police conferral with the Kings County District Attorney’s office.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Auster, though police did not provide information as to how his daughter had been exposed to the laced narcotics.