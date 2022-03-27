Man dies after being stabbed following Bronx collision

A 42-year-old man bled to death after being stabbed in the leg on a Bronx street following a collision just before midnight Saturday, police reported.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct found the victim while responding to a reported assault at the corner of Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport at about 11:59 p.m. on March 26.

The victim was located in front of a home on the southbound side of Bruckner Boulevard with a stab wound to his right leg.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. According to WABC-TV, the man may have been attacked by another driver following a fender-bender.

Police sources confirmed Sunday that it appeared the victim got into a verbal dispute with several individuals after a collision at the location. The argument then turned violent when one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the leg, then took off with the others and fled the scene.

Law enforcement sources did not have a description of the victim’s attackers.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.