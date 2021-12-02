Quantcast
Manhattan

Father of East Village baby arrested after child dies with cocaine and fentanyl in his body

Photo via Getty Images

The father of a 22-year-month East Village baby was arrested on Wednesday after his son died with narcotics in his system over the summer.

According to police, 51-year-old Anthony Rosa faces manslaughter charges for the death of his son, Charles Rosa-Velloso.

At 4:07 a.m. on June 17, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an infant in need of help inside an apartment at 130 Baruch Place. Upon their arrival, police found Rosa-Velloso lying face down on a bed, unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed Rosa-Velloso to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that Rosa-Velloso had cocaine and fentanyl in his body at the time of his death. At this time, it is not immediately clear how the baby ingested the drugs —his death was ultimately ruled a homicide on Nov. 10.

Rosa was taken into custody on Dec. 1 and charged with reckless manslaughter.

