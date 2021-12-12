Masked suspect sought for Queens shooting that left 27-year-old man dead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are continuing to seek the suspect behind a deadly Queens shooting on Saturday morning.

Police said the unknown shooter, who wore a black ski mask, pulled the trigger on a 27-year-old man inside a residence on 98th Street near 23rd Avenue in East Elmhurst at about 7:51 a.m. on Dec. 11.

According to law enforcement sources, the wounded victim stumbled out of the home and collapsed in front of it.

Moments later, officers from the 115th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive at the location, with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources did not have further details Sunday morning about the circumstances leading up to the homicide. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.