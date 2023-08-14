Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

The devastating, deadly wildfires in Maui have shocked New Yorkers, and compelled many of them to do what they can from afar to help the victims.

A number of New Yorkers have joined their fellow Americans in starting fundraisers on GoFundMe — all of which have been verified by GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety Team — to help Maui rebuild and recover from the wildfires that have already seen at least 100 people perish.

More than $22 million has already been raised on GoFundMe to support the families, businesses, and communities impacted in Hawaii. Of that, New Yorkers across the state have donated nearly $700,000.

Here are Maui wildfire fundraisers created by New Yorkers to help their loved ones in Hawaii, followed by descriptions from each donation page.

https://gf.me/v/c/c9sg/ davis-family-who-lost-their- home-in-maui–fires Alex and Melanie Hoffman created this fundraiser for their family friends, Jim and Jessica Davis, who they wrote had just purchased their first home in Lahaina and were enjoying life as a new family of four with their daughters, three-year-old Izzy and three-month-old Abigail. The Hoffmans wrote that, “their house and everything they owned was lost to the devastating Maui wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in a matter of a few hours.”

https://gf.me/v/c/ c9sg/maui-emergency-relief- help-for-maui-locals Mikaela Gauer and Andrew Raak co-organized a fundraiser for residents living in Lahaina who have lost their homes and businesses and were forced to evacuate due to the raging wildfires. According to both, all money donated will go directly to Raak to distribute in the community as needed. Raak is on the ground in Kihei, in southwest Maui, working with local organizations to purchase supplies and necessary items for the community. The fundraiser is raising money to purchase high-priority, essential items including: gas, propane, ice, water, batteries, flashlights, and RTE food.

Lahaina and West Maui https://gf.me/v/c/c9sg/ help-the-people-of-maui Started by the Wayne Dyer Family Foundation, this fundraiser aims to help the people of Lahaina and West Maui, which the family described as “a part of the Dyer, Cain, Barnes and numerous other families’ lives for over 40 years.” The family shared the childhood memory of enjoying the streets of Lahaina and the beaches of Kaanapali. Dr. Wayne Dyer has lived in the community for the last 15 years of his life. According to the fundraiser, the Wayne Dyer Family Foundation will be matching up to $50,000 in donations. The Barnes family’s foundation (The Sambar Foundation) has also committed to match up to $50,000 to organizations and families affected by the fires.

https://gf.me/v/c/c9sg/ lost-home-cateverything-due- to-maui–fires On behalf of Kristina Rau and Sterling Seaton, this fundraiser was set up to support the couple, who lost their pet cat Optimus, home, and car. Rau and Seaton, as well as their dog, survived the disaster, but were left without jobs. The fundraiser organizer, Samantha Isom, said that donations “would greatly assist them as they look for a new place to live and secure employment.”

https://gf.me/v/c/c9sg/ gio-rebuild-her-life Jessica Guilfoyle is fundraising for her friend, Gio, who “just lost everything in the Maui wildfires,” including her home and most of her possessions. Guilfoyle described Gio as “one of the kindest, warmest, most generous people you’ll ever meet.” Because Gio has a difficult time asking for help of any kind, Guilfoyle created the fundraiser to help Gio get back on her feet after her devastating losses. Assist Alicia in securing housing, essentials, financial support https://gf.me/v/c/ c9sg/alicia-mohondros-hawaii- wildfire -recovery James Peterson started this campaign to support his cousin Alicia, who “has faced unimaginable loss and hardship due to the recent wildfires.” Peterson wrote that Alicia’s home, possessions, and job were all consumed by the flames, leaving her with only her guitar, her truck, and her incredible courage. The businesses Alicia performed at and worked for were also decimated. The funds raised from this campaign “will directly assist Alicia as she faces the immense task of rebuilding her life,” including securing housing, replacing essential belongings, and providing financial support following the loss of her income.